July 12-- Jul. 12--SEDRO-WOOLLEY -- Sedro-Woolley High School has filled a pair of coaching vacancies with the hiring of Brady Mast and Maddie Jones.
Mast has been named the boys' wrestling coach, replacing legendary coach Jay Breckenridge, who had been at the program's helm for 20 years.
"It's really exciting," Mast said. "I get to come back to a place where I had great experiences, great coaches and great teachers. It's nice to be in a position to give something back. That's what I've always wanted to do."
Jones assumes the softball coaching duties from Amy Beebe, who coached the Cubs the past six years. Jones is familiar with the program, having been around it the past three years and a varsity assistant coach last season.
"It's great to be able to give something back," Jones said. "It's going to be a lot of fun. I couldn't ask for a better group of girls."
Mast recently earned his bachelor's degree from Eastern Washington University. He will be a substitute teacher in the district.
"I know there are going to be challenges," he said. "I expect that. Programs aren't built in a day. There is a lot of great wrestling history here with Spud Wally and Jay (Breckenridge). They had their own styles. I want to build my own style as well. It's going to be hard, but it's also going to be fun."
Jones teaches math at Cascade Middle School. She received her master's degree from Eastern Washington University and her bachelor's degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
"We are very excited," Sedro-Woolley Athletic Director Jerry Gardner said of the hires. "It's great to be able to bring a couple of alumni back who won state championships.
"Both are educators and are going to be interacting with our students and student athletes everyday. That's a great situation."
Both Mast and Jones have deep connections to their respective programs.
Mast won a Class 3A individual state wrestling title for the Cubs in 2012 and was a two-time Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Wrestler of the Year.
"It was a long process," Gardner said of the search for Breckenridge's replacement. "It was a tough decision because we had a lot of good applicants. But we are extremely happy with our decision."
Jones, whose maiden name is Lynch-Crumrine, pitched for a Sedro-Woolley team that won the Class 3A state title in 2010 and was a two-time Skagit Valley Herald Softball Player of the Year. She went on to have an outstanding softball career at Bradley.
"It will be 10 years next year since we won the championship," Jones said. "It's great timing to be able to do this."
-- Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Sports_SVH, Facebook.com/vincereports.