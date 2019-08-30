Aug. 30-- Aug. 30--SEDRO-WOOLLEY -- The Sedro-Woolley School Board approved Monday night the school district's 2019-2020 budget, which will see the district drawing from its reserves.
The district is expecting $75.6 million in revenue, with an anticipated $78.5 million in expenditures, Business and Operations Director Brett Greenwood said.
"Our expenditures will exceed revenues, which isn't sustainable," Greenwood said.
The district will begin the school year with about $5.7 million in reserves, but end with about $2.7 million, Greenwood said.
Because it is not able to collect as much in local levy dollars as in previous years, the district, like many others throughout the state, is struggling for a sustainable budget.
This year, Greenwood said, the district will look for ways to reduce expenditures.
However, it will still be able to provide school supplies for students in kindergarten through sixth grades and continue enhancements for its English Language Learners and special education programs, Greenwood said.
