Recently, my family borrowed a carbon dioxide monitor to keep track of the CO2 concentration inside our house. Atmospheric measurements currently show that we live on a planet where the cleanest outdoor air contains over 400 ppm, or about 0.04%, carbon dioxide. With our own personal CO2 monitor, we made an unsettling discovery.

Julie Banken

There is a very good reason we sometimes feel the need to step outside and "get some air." At 1000 ppm CO2, people begin to experience cognitive effects and become less alert. Longer-term exposure to air with that level of carbon dioxide can even cause physiological changes to human circulatory and cardiovascular systems. With the house closed up, after an afternoon of cooking and eating and talking and watching football, the concentration of carbon dioxide inside our house had climbed above 1000 ppm, just from our breathing! In spite of the cold, we opened a sliding door and watched the CO2 level drop. We stopped feeling so sleepy, too.



