Recently, my family borrowed a carbon dioxide monitor to keep track of the CO2 concentration inside our house. Atmospheric measurements currently show that we live on a planet where the cleanest outdoor air contains over 400 ppm, or about 0.04%, carbon dioxide. With our own personal CO2 monitor, we made an unsettling discovery.
There is a very good reason we sometimes feel the need to step outside and "get some air." At 1000 ppm CO2, people begin to experience cognitive effects and become less alert. Longer-term exposure to air with that level of carbon dioxide can even cause physiological changes to human circulatory and cardiovascular systems. With the house closed up, after an afternoon of cooking and eating and talking and watching football, the concentration of carbon dioxide inside our house had climbed above 1000 ppm, just from our breathing! In spite of the cold, we opened a sliding door and watched the CO2 level drop. We stopped feeling so sleepy, too.
Fresh air is getting harder to come by. The atmosphere's CO2 concentration is already 50% higher than it was before the Industrial Revolution. Now that I know how quickly the indoor concentration of carbon dioxide can increase to unhealthy levels, I see the air outdoors in a different light: it is incredibly precious. In spite of this, we continue to pollute it.
Where will we go to find fresh air if we keep burning fossil fuel? It is not an exaggeration to say that human health, as well as the health of the planet, depends on a change in the way we operate. It is time to stop taking carbon from under the ground and adding it to the atmosphere.
Currently, over 40% of carbon pollution in Washington State comes out of the tailpipes of fossil-fuel burning cars and trucks. Replacing our gas-powered vehicles with zero-emission electric vehicles is one of the most important things we can do to help stem the flow of carbon dioxide as well as other toxic pollutants into the air we all breathe.
“Zero-emissions" means just what it says: no air pollution is emitted out of an electric vehicle’'s tailpipe. EVs don't even have tailpipes, for that matter. If you would like to find out more about EVs, members from Plug-In North Central Washington will be honoring Earth Day by displaying their electric cars (and trucks!) at upcoming Earth Day Fairs in Wenatchee on Saturday, April 22, from 10-2, and on Sunday, April 23, from 11-4 in Leavenworth. We hope you will come out and say hello!
— Originally published in Plug-In NCW’s newsletter on April 3, 2023.
Members of businesses, charities, civic groups, government organizations or committees who would like submit a column for consideration, please email niles@wenatcheeworld.com. Please include a headshot and keep your column to 400 words or less.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone