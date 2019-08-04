Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--A section of the North Fork Sauk Trail, which connects with the Pacific Crest Trail southeast of Darrington, will be closed Aug. 8-15.
The closure will be between Mackinaw Shelter and the junction with the Pacific Crest Trail during maintenance on a section of the higher elevation Pacific Crest Trail.
This same section of the North Fork Sauk Trail was closed for a week in August 2018 during similar maintenance on the Pacific Crest Trail.
The closure is necessary to maintain public safety during the maintenance work, which will involve the use of explosives.
Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail should not be impacted, as that trail will not be closed.