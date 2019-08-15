MADRID _ A Iranian oil tanker held by Gibraltar was cleared for release on Thursday, the chief minister of the British overseas territory confirmed, despite a last-minute appeal by the United States.
British troops helped capture the tanker Grace 1 on July 4 off Gibraltar, alleging that the vessel was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told broadcaster CNN that Gibraltar gave the go-ahead once the government was "convinced that the vessel is not now going to Syria," but he added that the tanker could still be detained a second time in light of the US appeal.
His comments came shortly after as Gibraltar's Supreme Court ordered the tanker released.
The incident has escalated tensions between London and Tehran, which responded by seizing the British-flagged Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important shipping route in the Gulf region.
Gibraltar's Supreme Court had been set to release the Grace 1 on Thursday, when a court order allowing its detainment was set to lapse. But at the last minute, the United States asked Gibraltar not to lift the detention and suggested it could seize the ship instead.
Picardo said the US request did not come in time for the Supreme Court to take it under consideration, and so the chief justice ordered the tanker released.
The chief minister told CNN that the while Grace 1 was "absolutely free" to leave Gibraltar's waters, it could still be detained before it raises its anchor.
"We are looking at the request from the United States and making an independent assessment of that, which has not been done in time for the hearing today, but which could of course come at any time before the vessel sails," he said.
___
(c)2019 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)
Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.