Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--Thousands of books for elementary and middle school teachers' classrooms will be available during a giveaway at Goodwill in Selah on Saturday.
Goodwill's fourth annual book giveaway for teachers will feature 50,000 age-appropriate books distributed across four locations statewide, including Selah, according to a Goodwill press release.
Children's books, early learning picture books, readers, chapter books, craft and hobby books, educational books and young adult books will be available for free to teachers with a valid teacher ID from a public or private institution.
Each teacher is limited to 50 books to stock their classrooms for the new school year. They also will be given a coupon for classroom shopping at Goodwill and free book coupons to distribute to students.
Teachers can attend the book giveaway at 503 South First Street, Selah, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
