Sept. 07-- Sep. 7--Yakima County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested a Selah man in connection with a June 14 crash that killed an 81-year-old woman.
Thomas Withrow, 57, of Selah is accused of being under the influence of Oxycodone when his truck allegedly crossed the centerline of North Wenas Road and hit a vehicle driven by Diane Margery Leitz of Selah, along with another SUV. The collision occurred at the intersection of North Wenas and Lampe roads. Withrow is accused of vehicular homicide.
Leitz died June 19 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle as a result of blunt-force trauma from the crash, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.
Officers obtained a warrant for a blood draw from Withrow at the time of the crash, Yakima County Sheriff's Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said in a news release announcing the arrest. Withrow was arrested after a report from the Washington State Toxicology lab said he was under the influence at the time of the crash, Schilperoort said.