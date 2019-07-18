July 18-- Jul. 18--Crashes on both southbound interstates in the Vancouver metro area are slowing the Thursday morning commute.
The more recent crash happened on southbound Interstate 5 at Milepost 4.3, near 78th Street shortly after 8 a.m. It's blocking all lanes, but vehicles are squeezing by on the right shoulder, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The onramp from 99th Street was also closed for the cleanup.
At least three cars were involved in the crash, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian. Minor injuries were initially reported to dispatchers but everyone at the scene declined medical treatment.
Clark County Fire District 6 reported in a Facebook post that a truck hauling gravel tipped over, which along with its load blocked most of the freeway. Photos show two black SUVs were also involved in the crash.
Firefighters and Clark County sheriff's deputies are directing traffic around the toppled truck.
Another crash on southbound Interstate 205 around 7:10 a.m., just north of state Highway 14, caused traffic to back up to the Salmon Creek area.
WSDOT said in a tweet that the crash was cleared in about an hour, and traffic maps show conditions improving on the freeway.