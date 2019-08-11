Aug. 11-- Aug. 11--A Sunnyside man was injured Sunday morning after his truck went into the Tieton River off U.S. Highway 12 about 13 miles west of Naches, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Miguel Tlatenchin Marin was driving his 2016 Freightliner semitrailer east on U.S. Highway 12 at 7:42 a.m. when he fell asleep. The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the river nearby.
The State Patrol said Marin's fatigue was the cause of the accident and are pursuing second degree negligent driving charges.
Marin, 38, refused medical aid. The truck will remain in the river until Monday. The state Department of Transportation plans to close that portion of the roadway, at around milepost 176, for about five hours Monday while crews retrieve the truck out of the river.
