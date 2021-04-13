TRINIDAD — The Washington State Patrol says a distracted driver rolled his semi-truck carrying 45,000 pounds of aluminum, blocking Highway 28 at milepost 20 for roughly seven hours starting Monday night.
The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. after driver Raciel Maqueira, 24, of Texas, overcorrected a turn, said WSP Trooper John Bryant. Both Maqueira and his passenger, Cordero Neosvel, 42, of Florida, came out of the crash without injuries.
Maqueira was driving toward Rock Island on Highway 28 when he veered off the road to the right, corrected left into the opposite lane and then rolled onto the highway, according to a State Patrol report.
The semi-truck came to rest blocking two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane, partially blocking the highway.
Road clearing and cleanup crews fully reopened the highway by 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The State Patrol cited Maqueira for having his wheels off of the roadway.