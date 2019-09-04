Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--TOPPENISH, Wash. -- The community is invited to a seminar about opioids and heroin in Indian Country on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Toppenish.
The session will cover identification and effects of opioids and heroin, fentanyl, causes of overdoses, combating the drugs at the community level, and investigation and prosecution of drug cases, according to information from organizers.
It will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Eagle Selatsee Auditorium, Yakama Nation Agency headquarters, 401 Fort Road in Toppenish.
Community members, tribal employees and law enforcement officials are invited to attend.
It is sponsored by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services, Indian Police Academy and the Division of Drug Enforcement. Call 575-746-5641 with questions.