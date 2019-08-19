Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--EPHRATA -- Five people were sent to the hospital Sunday morning as a result of a two-vehicle collision on state Route 28 northeast of Ephrata, according to the Washington State Patrol.
According to law enforcement, Karen Fall, 58, of Castle Rock was driving a 1994 Ford Taurus along Alder Street Northwest when she reportedly failed to yield at the intersection with state Route 28. Fall's vehicle was struck by a 2013 Chrysler 200 that was heading east on the highway.
The collision caused the Ford Taurus to come to rest on the eastbound shoulder, while the Chrysler 200 came to rest on the westbound shoulder.
The driver and passenger of the Chrysler were sent to Samaritan Hospital for their injuries, while Fall and two passengers in her vehicle were sent to Columbia Basin Hospital. Charges against Fall are pending, according to a press release.