NEW YORK _ Serena Williams looks like a player on a mission.
Williams won her 100th match in the U.S. Open Wednesday night, rolling over China's Wang Qiang, 6-1, 6-0, in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday
The match lasted all of 44 minutes.
Williams, who is looking to tie Margaret Court's record and win her 24th Grand Slam, advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals for the 13th time. She will face No. 5 Elina Svitolina, who defeated Johanna Konta, 6-4, 6-4, in a Tuesday afternoon quarterfinal.
"From when I first started here at 16 I never thought I would get to 100," Williams said after the match. "I love what I do. I love coming out here in front of you guys. It's so special. I never want to let it go."
"Being American and being able to play in your home Grand Slam is always interesting and fun. It's like a dream come true. It's the first place I won one of my 23 Grand Slams."
By the numbers
100
U.S. Open match wins for Williams
44
Minutes for match
25
Williams' winners
0
Wang's winners
50
Total points won by Williams
15
Total points won by Wang
