July 29-- Jul. 29--Two people were seriously injured in a crash Saturday night east of Battle Ground.
A black Chevy Corvette was headed east around 11:15 p.m. on Northeast 209th Street near Northeast 223rd Court when it left the roadway, plowed through a street sign and struck a telecommunications pole, Clark County Sheriff's Sgt. Tim Bieber said. The driver and a passenger, whose identities were not immediately available, were both taken to a hospital.
The driver was initially believed to have been ejected from the car, but he actually crawled away from the crash site, Bieber said. First responders found him on the ground, able to speak.
The street sign was completely destroyed, while the base of the pole was sheered off, Bieber said. "It basically took a metal sign out of the ground and mangled it."
The Clark County Sheriff's Office traffic unit is investigating the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors, Bieber said.