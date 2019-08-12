Aug. 12--Share House, the men's shelter in downtown Vancouver, remains closed after it was damaged by fire July 31. It's unclear when the shelter at 1115 W. 13th St. will reopen so that the 58 men who lived there can return home.
"The water damage continues to be an issue," said Jessica Lightheart, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit.
The fire originated in a room shared by two residents on the top floor of Share House and activated the sprinkler system. This prevented the fire from spreading to other rooms or floors, but water damaged the building.
It's possible that the Hot Meals Program, which serves needy people around the area out of the shelter's basement, may reopen before residents return. The kitchen received minimal damage and is fully operational. However, the fire suppression system needs to be repaired, so Share has been serving sack meals at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for those who are homeless or low-income. Grassroots groups, such as Free Hot Soup, have stepped in to feed homeless people downtown.
Last weekend, a dehumidifying system was installed to dry out Share House. The system of tubes makes the building hot, and Lightheart wasn't sure when workers would be able to go into the building to make necessary repairs. Damaged flooring and ceiling tiles have been removed.
Share will have to decide whether to make repairs all at once or floor by floor, allowing some residents to return, Lightheart said.
Meanwhile, some residents are staying at Share Homestead in Hazel Dell, and about half of the men are staying at St. Paul Lutheran Church, a few blocks away from Share House.