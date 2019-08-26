Aug. 26-- Aug. 26--When a fire struck Share House late on July 30, it initially seemed like damage was minimal and that the men's shelter would reopen in just a few days. More than three weeks later, the men's homeless shelter in downtown Vancouver is still closed for repairs, and it's unclear when it will reopen.
"We're not envisioning that we would be open before September," said Amy Reynolds, deputy director of Share, the nonprofit running the shelter. "And even that isn't a firm date."
The Vancouver Fire Marshal's Office determined an improperly discarded cigarette sparked the fire in a third-floor bedroom. The two men who share the room weren't inside at the time. The fire was confined to the room, but water -- from the sprinkler system and responding fire trucks -- damaged every floor in the shelter, Reynolds said.
"It's been a lot more than we expected, but we're just so grateful that nobody was hurt," she said.
Fully drying out the building took a couple of weeks, and a dehumidifier was still running on Thursday. SERVPRO is the primary restoration company working on the building and with insurance adjusters. Holes were drilled into the bottom of walls to help dry out the building, and those holes have to be patched up with fireproof material and the baseboards redone. Much of the vinyl flooring was removed for this process, and other tiles buckled from the water damage; flooring and ceiling panels have to be replaced.
More importantly, the building's fire control panel is not functional or up to code and needs to be swapped out for a new one.