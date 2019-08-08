Aug. 08-- Aug. 8--The Walla Walla County Sheriff confirmed today the names of two suspects involved in the high-speed chase Saturday afternoon ending in an officer-involved shooting and the injury of a suspect.
Amanda M. Warren, 38, and Cheyanne S. Weems, 29, were the alleged driver and passenger, respectively, in a stolen white Toyota Prius, according to Sheriff Mark Crider.
Reports say the two burglarized a home in Waitsburg then fled when authorities gave chase on U.S. Highway 12. Weems left the car in Dixie, where she was arrested, while Warren continued speeding, but was caught when authorities used a maneuver to block her, according to reports. Warren then brandished a firearm, was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, where she remains and is expected to live.
