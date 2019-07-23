July 23-- Jul. 23--The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-life threatening shooting of a Tenino man Monday evening that reportedly occurred during a break-in at the man's residence.
Tenino Police Chief Robert Swain said the shooting occurred in a residential area right off Old Highway 99. One person was transferred to Providence St. Peter's Hospital in Olympia.
According to Swain, the victim called 911, saying individuals had broken into his house and shots were fired. The man was shot in the thigh area. He returned fire on the assailants, and told authorities he may have shot one of the intruders.
Swain said Tuesday morning that it's unclear how many intruders were inside the house.
Tenino police originally responded to the scene, and turned the case over to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office for further investigation, per an ongoing agreement between the agencies that the sheriff's office handle investigations of a highly serious nature.
This story will be updated.