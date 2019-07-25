July 25-- Jul. 25--Detectives are searching for two unidentified men suspected of robbing a teenager and firing a gun in Spokane Valley last week.

Police say the male victim was walking west on the 2200 block of East Eighth Avenue on July 17 at about 3:30 p.m. when he saw two men in a light blue Honda CR-V. The driver reportedly called him over and asked to borrow his cell phone.

When the victim gave him the cellphone, the passenger in the car pulled out a small silver handgun, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release. The passenger cocked the gun, causing a round to eject.

The driver drove off and the passenger fired the gun, the release said.

Detectives describe the passenger as a white male in his 20s with a goatee and long, brown hair worn in a bun.

The driver was reportedly a light-skinned male with acne or sores on his face and arms.

Deputies searched the area but could not find the vehicle or the suspects.

