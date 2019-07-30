July 30-- Jul. 30--Single tickets for all 2019-20 STCU Best of Broadway and National Geographic Live performances go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets are available at broadwayspokane.com, (800) 325-SEAT and the TicketsWest box office, 720 W. Mallon Ave.
The STCU Best of Broadway schedule is as follows: "Miss Saigon" Oct. 23-27; "Jesus Christ Superstar" Nov. 20-24; "Mannheim Steamroller" Dec. 7; "An American in Paris" Jan. 14-15; "Mystery Science Theater Live 3000!" Jan. 16; "Escape to Margaritaville" Jan. 21-26; "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" Feb. 26; "Once on This Island" March 17-18; "Jersey Boys" April 2-5; "The Book of Mormon" May 5-10; and "Mean Girls: Aug. 11-16.
The National Geographic Live speaker series features Egyptologist Kara Cooney's "When Women Ruled the World" on Feb. 13; photographer Ronan Donovan's "Social By Nature" on April 16; and photographer and filmmaker Andy Mann's "From Summit to Sea" on May 21.
For more information about the National Geographic Live series, visit NatGeoLiveSpokane.com. Season packages and discounted group tickets are still available for both Broadway and Nat Geo Live events.