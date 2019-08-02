PHILADELPHIA _ The 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks in a Christmas Day matchup between the expected top teams in the NBA's Eastern Conference, a league source said Friday.
There has been speculation that the game would tip off in early afternoon, but the source said the time has not been set.
The Sixers' four-game preseason schedule is expected to be released early next week. The source said the NBA regular-season schedule likely isn't going to be released until at least Aug. 12.
Led by MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks had the best record in the NBA (60-22) this past season but lost to Toronto in six games during the Eastern Conference Finals. The Sixers were also eliminated by NBA-champion Toronto, in seven games during the Eastern Conference semifinals.
It will be a game with four all-stars from last season, with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for the Sixers and Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton for the Bucks.
This is the third straight year that the Sixers will play on Christmas. Last year, they lost a 121-114 overtime decision to Boston in a game that started at 5:30 p.m. In 2017, the Sixers beat the New York Knicks, 105-98, in a noon game at Madison Square Garden.
