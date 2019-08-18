KABUL _ Sixty-three people died in blast at a wedding in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that has been determined a suicide bombing, an interior ministry official said on Sunday.
A total of 182 others were injured in the incident that took place at a wedding hall in the west of Kabul late Saturday night, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, said.
Women and children were among the casualties, Rahimi said.
The bombing, the city's deadliest so far this year, took place on Dar-ul Aman road, where currently during nighttime the streets are lit up with colorful lights for the upcoming 100th anniversary of Afghanistan's independence.
Sediq Seddiqi, a spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, wrote on Twitter that he is, "devastated by the news of a suicide attack," while Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah "strongly" condemned the "heinous and inhumane" attack.
ToloNews, a local TV news channel, posted a photo of relatives digging up graves for 14 members of one family that were killed in the bombing.
Jawad Jalali, a photographer with Italian NGO Emergency that operates a hospital in Kabul, cited a crying mother saying her husband and two of her sons were at the wedding.
"Oh god my son, I beat my son with a wire today because he was being naughty, oh god I wish I didn't!!!", the mother was quoted by Jalali as saying.
The woman according to Jalali, lost consciousness after the hospital read the list of those killed in the attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the group's involvement in the bombing through messaging app WhatsApp and condemned the act.
The attack was the 17th to take place in Kabul since the beginning of the year and the second deadly one in August alone. At least 176 people have died and at least 914 others have been injured in the attacks.
___
(c)2019 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)
Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.