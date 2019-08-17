KABUL _ Sixty-three people died in blast at a wedding in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that has been determined a suicide bombing, an interior ministry official said on Sunday.
A total of 182 others were injured in the incident that took place at a wedding hall in the west of Kabul late Saturday night, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, said.
Women and children were among the casualties, Rahimi said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the group's involvement in the bombing through messaging app WhatsApp and condemned the act.
The attack was the 17th to take place in Kabul since the beginning of the year and the second deadly one in August alone. At least 176 people have died and at least 914 others have been injured in the attacks.
