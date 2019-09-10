Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--Members of Indivisible Skagit took part Saturday in one leg of a nation-spanning journey to protest President Trump's immigration policy as part of Border to Border with Love to #DefundHate.
Indivisible members from Washington, Oregon and California are collaborating to take a scroll from Blaine to the U.S./Mexico border in a weeklong relay opposing funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and conditions in immigrant detention centers, said Christine Kohnert, a member of the liberal activist group who participated Saturday.
The relay started at the Peace Arch on the Canadian border with Indivisible Bellingham, which drove the scroll to Kohnert and others for a demonstration at Hillcrest Park in Mount Vernon.
From there, the scroll was taken to Snohomish County, and eventually will end up at the Mexican border in San Diego.
Kohnert said attendees on Saturday were allowed to sign the scroll to show support for the movement.
She said the relay began in response to news reports on the poor conditions in American detention centers holding prospective immigrants and asylum-seekers.
"These hateful, inhumane things are being done with our tax money," Kohnert said of the detention centers. "Things that are against everything I believe in morally."
