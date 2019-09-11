Sept. 11-- Sep. 11--MOUNT VERNON -- A Skagit Regional Health program designed to train new primary care doctors will end, due to changing education requirements that administrators say they can't meet.
Since 2012, Skagit Regional Health has accepted four to six medical school graduates a year into its three-year Family Medicine Residency program, which has been a reliable source of primary care doctors in the county.
Dr. Connie Davis, chief medical officer with Skagit Regional Health, said staff explored ways to save the program -- including hiring a consultant to help come up with ideas -- but couldn't find a way to bring the program up to new standards.