General Mills is moving its popular Box Tops for Education program to a new mobile app.
The company wants coupon clippers who use the program to earn cash for schools to ditch their scissors for smartphones General Mills said in a news release. The app is free to download for Apple or Android devices.
General Mills will still offer 10 cents for each box top from participating products submitted online. Only the method of submission is changing. Say goodbye to clipping, collecting physical coupons from products and mailing them to the company to get cash that can be used for field trips, supplies and playground equipment.
School supporters will have to scan register receipts, and funds will automatically be donated to the school of their choice in the app. Receipts must be uploaded within 14 days of purchase. Users also will be able to track personal and total contributions made to schools.
Participating products include General Mills, Lysol, Pillsbury, Nature Valley, Old El Paso, Annie's, Yoplait, Nestle and PaperMate products. Get more info on the change and see a list of participating products at BoxTops4Education.com.
"Box Tops for Education has made a significant impact in school fundraising over the last 23 years, and we're evolving the ways schools can earn cash," the program's manager, Erin Anderson, said in a news release. "Modernizing Box Tops to fit the needs of today's families brings the next generation of supporters and brands into the program, so we can stay true to our mission: to help schools get what they need."
Most logos will disappear from product packaging, but some will remain (expiration dates are printed on the coupons) and still will be accepted when submitted by school coordinators. During the transition, the company said it will allow supporters to "double dip" by clipping unexpired Box Tops and submitting them to the company by mail and scanning receipts in the new app.
Minneapolis-based General Mills also is giving away $20,000 prizes for a school makeover to users who a scan a receipt between July 15-Nov. 15. One entry will be earned for each participating product purchased. Find out more about the sweepstakes at BTFE.com/makeover.
More then $913 million has been donated to 70,000 schools since the program started in 1996, General Mills said.
___
___
_____
