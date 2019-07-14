DALLAS _ Police found the body of a missing Texas woman in a bed frame in an Austin hotel room last week after her boyfriend confessed to killing her, according to police documents.
Jamie Jerome Wingwood, 40, faces charges in connection with the death of 40-year-old San Juana Macias, who police said he had been dating "on-and-off."
Police had been searching for Macias since her family reported she was last seen July 5.
The day Macias disappeared, Wingwood texted a family member that he was leaving town, according to an affidavit obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.
"I love you always," the text message read. "I'm fixing to be gone forever. I really (expletive) up this time."
The relative called Wingwood who said, "I killed her," the affidavit stated.
Austin police Detective Brad Herries said Wednesday that Wingwood's family called authorities because they thought Macias had been killed or injured.
Police put an alert out for Wingwood's car. On Monday, authorities in Jefferson County notified Austin police that they were chasing the vehicle, Herries said. The pursuit ended in Louisiana, where Wingwood remained jailed Sunday.
When questioned by an Austin police detective, Wingwood admitted to killing Macias and leaving her body in a room in a Rodeway Inn in Austin, the Statesman reported.
Officers had searched the room, which had been cleaned by staff, and found it empty, the newspaper reported.
During the interview, Wingwood denied moving Macias' body from the hotel room. Eventually, he whispered that a detective should "look under the mattress," KXAN-TV reported, citing the arrest-warrant affidavit.
Police found a body under the box spring and mattress, the station reported.
Macias was a mother of six, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Her children are raising money for funeral expenses.
Wingwood faces charges of tampering with a corpse and aggravated assault, the Statesman reported. He has also been charged with reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, flight from an officer and aggravated flight from an officer in connection with the police chase, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
___
(c)2019 The Dallas Morning News
Visit The Dallas Morning News at www.dallasnews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):