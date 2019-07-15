CHICAGO -- The Cubs' sloppy play resurfaced Monday night as shortstop Javier Baez and third baseman David Bote each committed a fielding error in the seventh inning to help the Reds to pull away for a 6-3 win and snap the Cubs' three-game winning streak.
The errors came after Curt Casali hit reliever Steve Cishek's first pitch of the seventh for a game-tying home run.
The mishaps continued in the eighth as a foul pop by pinch hitter Kyle Farmer twisted in the wind before falling between catcher Victor Caratini and first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Farmer hit the next pitch for an RBI double and scored on a single by reliever Michael Lorenzen.
The seventh-inning follies came after the Cubs loaded the bases with one out in the sixth against Reds starter Luis Castillo, but Bote and pinch hitter Robel Garcia struck out.
Addison Russell also was caught off second base after pinch hitter Albert Almora Jr. lined out to third base to complete an inning-ending double play in the eighth.
The Cubs took a 3-1 lead in the first five innings against Castillo, who entered the game with a 2.29 ERA.
Kyle Schwarber hit a game-tying home run, his 20th, in the third. Jason Heyward's grounder to first snapped a 1-1 tie in the fourth. Anthony Rizzo, who poked an opposite-field double off Castillo earlier in the inning, scored on a wild pitch.
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks allowed solo home runs to Eugenio Suarez in the first and Yasiel Puig in the sixth.
The Cubs' lead in the National League Central was trimmed to two games over the Cardinals.
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):