Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Patrol will conduct a statewide "Slow Down, Move Over" emphasis over the weekend, starting Friday.
The purpose is to help troopers, roadway workers, emergency responders and citizens stay safe and bring awareness to the "Move Over Law," according to a press release.
"Inattentive driving, following too closely and speeding are the top three causes of work zone crashes on state roads -- and all are preventable if travelers slow down and pay attention in and near work zones," the state patrol said in a press release.
Washington state law requires vehicles approaching emergency zones to move over into a far lane or drive 10 mph under the posted speed limit when approaching an emergency or work zone.
Work zone vehicles include tow trucks making use of visual red lights, vehicles providing roadside assistance using warning lights, stationary or slow moving highway construction or maintenance vehicles, solid waste vehicles, or utility service vehicles using flashing or warning lights.
Emergency zones include authorized emergency vehicles using audible or visual signs and police vehicles displaying a flashing, blinking, or alternating emergency light.
An emergency or work zone is the adjacent lanes of the roadway, and includes 200 feet before and after the emergency or work zone vehicle.
If there are two lanes going in the same direction, drivers are required to move completely into the left lane.
Since 2016, 104 patrol cars have been hit on the side of the road, leaving 27 injured, according to a press release.
The penalty for violations is $214, which cannot be waived or reduced, according to a press release. The Washington State Patrol contacted 4,764 drivers for 'move over' violations in 2018.
"These are our friends and neighbors; they are professionals simply doing their jobs," the state patrol wrote. "Let's respect and appreciate them by keeping their work areas safe."
