July 31-- Jul. 31--The Center for Latino Farmers is having a Small Farms Conference on Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center.
The conference, titled "Family Farms and Successes," is open to the public with registration. It is geared toward farmers, ranchers and other farm operators. It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the convention center, 10 N. Eighth St., according to a news release.
Topics will include the agriculture industry, food safety and production, USDA loan programs, H-2A farmworker programs, labor shortages, tariffs, warehouse challenges, drought, water and more. Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse and Kirk Pearson, state director for USDA Rural Development.
For more information, contact Maria Giedra at 509-453-3157.