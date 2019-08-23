Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--No one was injured when a small plane carrying two people made an emergency landing in an open field near Nine Mile Falls on Thursday night, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
The pilot told sheriff's deputies the aircraft, a Van's R-4, experienced a mechanical failure just after takeoff from the Deer Park Airport around 7:30 p.m.
Unable to safely keep the small plane in the air, he located an open field near the 14400 block of North Dover Road and made an emergency landing, the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post.