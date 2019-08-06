Aug. 06-- Aug. 6--Smoke from regional wildfires settled into Spokane on Monday evening.
While the smoke led to a stunning sunset, it also degraded the region's air quality during the hottest days of summer.
An air quality alert has been issued in Spokane where the smoke has made the air unhealthy, especially for those with respiratory illnesses, along with children and the elderly.
It arrived from a few fires, including the Williams Flats Fire that has burned more than 10,500 acres on he Colville Indian Reservation.
Temperatures reached 93 degrees Monday and are expected to peak Wednesday at 98, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperatures will cool by the weekend with a chance of thunderstorms and rain on Friday night and Saturday.
This week's heat is supposed to be the hottest of the summer.
The smoke is expected to clear somewhat before noon Tuesday as light winds blow into Spokane. Tuesday night may be hazy.