NCW — The smoke is going to stick around in North Central Washington, and really the entire state, for a while more.
The size of the Oregon smoke plume off the shore is super-massive and the fires themselves are very smoky, according to the Washington Smoke blog. The smoke will likely remain in the area for at least the next two to three days. People will not be able to find a clean spot to retreat to anywhere in Washington this weekend, no matter the elevation.
According to the state Department of Ecology the air quality is as follows:
- Wenatchee - Hazardous
- Chelan - Very unhealthy
- Leavenworth - Unhealthy
- Twisp - Unhealthy
- Omak - Hazardous
- Quincy - Hazardous
It will decrease from hazardous to unhealthy for sensitive groups in Wenatchee tomorrow, but remain at about the same level elsewhere in North Central Washington, according to the state Department of Ecology website.
The following is from the state Department of Ecology website.
When air quality is very unhealthy or hazardous everyone should do the following:
- Stay indoors
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Close windows and doors
- Set air conditioning units to recirculate
- Use HEPA air filters if possible
Under hazardous air conditions, people with heart disease, lung disease, who have had a stroke, should consult with their healthcare provider about leaving the area. They should wear a properly-fitting respiratory mask if they go outside.
When air quality is only unhealthy for everyone, people should still limit their time outdoors, especially if they have health conditions and avoid strenuous activities outdoors.
When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, people with health conditions will have worsened symptoms and should limit time outdoors.