Q: Is it OK to give your child's teacher a gift, and if so, how much is too much?
A: It is absolutely appropriate to express appreciation to your child's teacher in the form of a gift. Though a simple handwritten note from you or your child is often the best gift you can give, it is OK to spend a little money if you want. The amount you spend, however, should be in alignment with what other parents spend, so as not to be misconstrued as a bribe or an attempt to encourage the teacher to show favoritism to your child.
In the case of buying gift cards, I suggest $20 to $25 from any one individual. If parents are contributing to a group gift, then $5 to $10 from several parents would make a nice collective gift card.
In this post, I share results of an informal poll that over 2,400 people responded to. In that poll, 58 percent of the people who responded said that $10-$25 is the most popular amount to give a teacher, and I would agree with that.
_ Shelley Hunter, the "Gift Card Girlfriend"
A: What a lovely gesture. In most situations, teachers absolutely can receive gifts from parents, although rules vary from district to district, so you might check if your school distract has any restrictions.
While gifts are appreciated, educators have told us again and again that the absolute best gift is a thoughtful thank-you note from you or your child. Better yet, both of you could write one. Teachers often keep these letters in a "feel good file" to return to during the inevitably stressful moments of the job.
If you decide to give a gift, Amazon and Target gift cards are particular favorites. How much you spend is really up to you and your budget, but keep in mind that showering the teacher with pricey gifts could potentially make some children feel left out.
Teachers are overworked and underpaid, and often bear the brunt of criticism about our schools, so no matter what you choose to give, the acknowledgement will be appreciated.
_ Hannah Hudson, editorial director of WeAreTeachers
