Q: A friend went on a date with someone she originally mentioned she wanted to set you up with. You're offended and upset. How do you handle this?
A: On one hand, you don't have any claim to this guy _ so while being offended and upset is understandable, you may have to let it go. If you went out on a date with the guy and then your friend asked him out afterward, it would be more understandable to feel offended and upset.
Yes, it's a crappy move by your friend, so share your feelings with her. Hopefully she'll understand where you're coming from. Maybe she ended up really liking the guy and found they had common interests, or maybe he asked her out. You simply need more information.
On the other hand, if this is something she does consistently and you feel she's inconsiderate, that requires a conversation about whether she's respecting you.
If she doesn't get where you're coming from, take a step back from the friendship. If all she seems to do is make choices for herself _ especially when it comes to guys _ then you have a bigger issue.
_ Nicole Sbordone, therapist
A: Label your emotions. Do you feel your friend was dishonest or used you as a prop? Do you feel embarrassed or confused?
Once you've identified "the why," address the situation over coffee or lunch _ not dinner and cocktails because a casual meetup sets the tone, and eliminating alcohol is helpful.
Approach your friend with a calm, open heart. If you come in with judgment or anger, it will be difficult to have understanding. Share how the situation made you feel, and tell her that her point of view will be helpful for your feelings. Hopefully she explains her actions and logic.
Make a conscious decision to forgive her _ even if her answer shows she was using you for her personal gain. It's better to move forward in freedom instead of anger. Decide if she is a safe friend, or if she doesn't have your best interest in mind.
_ Melanie Ross Mills, friendship expert
