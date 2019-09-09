Q: Your teenager tells you he doesn't like his name and would like to change it. You think it's a phase but don't want to shut him down. What do you say?
A: Stay calm and dig deeper. Ask, "How long have you been thinking about this?" Get him to open up.
Ask, "What would your friends think?" You may discover that half of his friends are doing the same thing. Your son may be hesitant to tell you his reasoning, but giving his friend's point of view could feel like a safer way to do it.
Does he want just friends to call him by his new name, or everyone including his grandmother and teachers? Depending on his response, you may feel like, "Oh sure, go for it," or you may want to stall. Thank your child for sharing, and tell him you'll run it by more people.
If he's really adamant, get into the "whys." It could be legit concerns, like being one of five Adams, or maybe his name rhymes with something offensive and he's being bullied. Parents shouldn't overlook these.
_ Michele Borba, author of "Unselfie: Why Empathetic Kids Succeed in Our All-About-Me World"
A: Most parents spent a lot of time thinking about baby names. We, as parents, are invested in this name, so to have your child say that he wants another name can feel really awful. Stay calm and try not to react or tell him it's a phase. It feels very real to your child.
Tell your child that money and a legal process are involved. Encourage him to look up the process, and if he does, discuss it with him. Many kids don't look into the process; they are just entertaining the idea as they draw into their own person. Sometimes shedding their given name is part of that process, even if the name change won't be permanent.
Give your child time to live with the name for a while before officially changing it. This isn't permanent and gives the child a sense of ownership.
_ Robin Elise Weiss, author of "The Everything Guide to Raising Adolescent Boys"
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO NEWS2USE
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (866) 280-5210 or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com.