The Waterville-Mansfield softball team has been blowing out their opponents all season. The strong performances by the Shockers have propelled the team to be ranked fifth in state in the 1B level. This past Tuesday, the Pateros Nannies gave the Shockers their first test of the season. In a tightly contested game, the Shockers showed they have the grit to win these types of games as well, as they emerged victorious 14-12 in seven innings.
Tuesday’s game saw Pateros repeatedly hold the Shockers to a handful of runs every inning. The Nannies defense even held the Shockers scoreless in the bottom of the fourth inning, something that has not been done all season. But the Shockers refused to quit, battling back and forth with their opponents. Finally, in the bottom of the sixth inning, Waterville-Mansfield scored their final three runs of the game, before holding the Nannies in the top of the seventh inning, to secure their win once again.
Once again, the Shockers’ victory was due to a strong team performance with several standout performances. Top performers included Harlie Zones (2-3, 2 HR, BB, HBP, FC, 3 R, 3 RBI), Tiera Miller (3-4, 3B, HBP, 3 R), Evalee Shafer (1-2, BB, 2 HBP, 3 R, 1 RBI), and Lauren Shiflett (0-2, 2 BB, 1 R).
At the time this article will be published, the Shockers will have also battled the Soap Lake Eagles on Tuesday, April 26. Before the game, the softball team’s seniors will have been honored. The results of the game were not available at the time this article was written and will be included next week.
This week the #5 Shockers (6-0, 3-0 league) have a busy week. On Thursday, April 28, they travel to Soap Lake to take on the Eagles (0-9, 0-2 league) in a double header. First pitches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. On Saturday, they travel to Pateros to battle the Nannies (6-6, 4-1 league) in a double header with first pitches scheduled at 10 am and 12 pm. Finally, the following Tuesday the Shockers travel to Bridgeport to play the Fillies (0-10, 0-4 league) at 4:30 pm in their final game of the regular season.
Currently, the Shockers are in first place in the Central Washington 1B league, with a one game lead over the second place Nannies. With all six remaining games being league matchups, Waterville-Mansfield is in a position where they can win their regular season league title simply by coming out victorious in their remaining games.
