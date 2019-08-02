Aug. 02-- Aug. 2--This is Mickey Webb's first year managing the Clark County Fair. He decided the best way for him to move the event forward was to pick a theme and own it.
After reflecting on his days as a kid looking forward to the fair, he settled on "Sounds Of Summer."
"Everything from the sounds of the rides, to the kids, to the smells of the food. It's just one big, large sensory overload to a certain extent," he said.
With that in mind, Webb added some new acts.
Street Drum Corps, a high-energy drum show, will march around the fairgrounds daily.
The circus-act duo Mango and Dango will circulate on stilts and an umbrella ship during the first six days of the fair. Webb said their act also includes music.
In the featured exhibit, Bug Ology, crickets will not only chirp. They will also go "crunch." That's because you can pop them in your mouth in the form of a chocolate-covered snack. The exhibit will offer other insect protein to try (pizza-flavored larvae anyone?), as well as a hands-on adventure area. Bug Ology will be open all day every day of the fair.
When Webb thinks of Sounds Of the Summer, he said he thinks of the grandstand shows. He said that many other fairs have started to charge extra for grandstand entertainment.
At the Clark County Fair, it continues to be free with fair admission and he plans to keep it that way. Webb said that he appreciates that once you're in the fair, unless you eat it or ride it, it's free.
Carly Pearce, KC and the Sunshine Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Randy Houser will take the grandstand stage at 7 p.m. the first four days.
After that, the grandstand will feature less melodious sorts of entertainment: mutton busting at 2 p.m. Aug. 6; bull riding at 7 p.m. Aug. 6; demolition derby at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 7; the new off-road motorcycle race Moto Tuff Extreme at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 8; Tuff Trucks at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10; and Monster Trucks at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 11, the closing day of the fair.
Webb said that in previous years, musical acts pretty much ended four days into the fair. But this year, The Columbian stage will offer acts during the last six days of the fair to fill that void, including the comedic rockabilly band Rock Bottom Boys and Canby, Ore., country artist Briana Renea.
The beer garden will be open daily as usual with one notable exception. This year it will also be home to the fair's first BrewFest.
"We're trying it out. We'll see where we go from here," Webb said.
Loowit, 54? 40' and Trap Door Brewing collaborated to create a theme beer for the fair called Summer's Best Lager. BrewFest will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7. Tickets will be limited and sold online only.
Webb said almost all of the favorites from previous years -- including comedy magician Adam the Great, juggler Paul Isaak and hypnotist Jerry Harris -- will return. A full schedule of fair events can be found at www.clarkcofair.com.