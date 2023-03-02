Bobby Wagner (copy)

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signals to the sidelines during a timeout in the second quarter on Dec. 12 at NRG Stadium in Houston, his last season in Seattle. A return to the Seahawks could happen for the upcoming season could be a possibility.

 The Seattle Times/Jennifer Buchanan

INDIANAPOLIS — Bobby Wagner's return to the Seahawks is growing more plausible.

Multiple league sources told The News Tribune at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday the Seahawks are keenly interested in re-signing the 32-year-old Wagner to play again in the middle of their defense in 2023.



