INDIANAPOLIS — Bobby Wagner's return to the Seahawks is growing more plausible.
Multiple league sources told The News Tribune at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday the Seahawks are keenly interested in re-signing the 32-year-old Wagner to play again in the middle of their defense in 2023.
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have given the six-time All-Pro linebacker permission to talk to other teams about a new contract, in advance of the Rams releasing him and becoming a free agent.
A short-term deal for Wagner with Seattle could happen soon after the free agent market opens with the start of the new NFL year March 15.
It's going to take a few things to happen between now and then with the team, and with Wagner.
Seattle's top priorities this offseason are to re-sign Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith plus fix its defensive front seven that ruined most of what Smith did in his record-breaking 2022 season.
Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider said Tuesday in Indianapolis contract talks with Smith are "positive" and that the team is closer to re-signing him before he could test free agency in two weeks.
That leaves the defensive front seven needing rebuilt through the draft plus whatever salary-cap space the Seahawks have left. That is, after spending the bulk of their available $24.4 million in cap room on Smith's seemingly imminent, multiyear contract.
"I mean, it has a lot to do with it. Obviously, it's when you're signing a quarterback, there's a cap tag in there that definitely takes other things out of the mix," Schneider said.
Coy about Bobby Wagner
Carroll and Schneider were coy Tuesday when asked specifically about Wagner.
They both cited the fact Wagner officially was, as of Tuesday, still under contract with the Rams. Los Angeles had yet to officially release him. That meant Carroll and Schneider remained subject to the league's anti-tampering rules that prohibit one team's leaders from commenting publicly on a player under contract with another team.
"We can't talk about that," Carroll said off his press-conference podium at the Indiana Convention Center.
"But I love Bobby, you know. He's meant the world to us and our program and he played particularly well against us (last season, for the Rams).
"So you know, we'll see what happens. But right now, I can't really talk about that."
Wednesday, the Rams announced officially they had decided to release Wagner. The team stated "the transaction will become official after the start of the new league year on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET."
Inside linebacker — the spot Wagner became the best the Seahawks have ever had at the position from 2012 through 2021 — is of particular need for Seattle.
Jordyn Brooks replaced Wagner as the Seahawks' defensive signal caller last season, after the team released Wagner to save $16.6 million in cap space for 2022. Brooks is out likely into the coming fall. He had surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee he sustained Jan. 1 in Seattle's win over the New York Jets. Those injuries often take at least nine months of recovery time.
Cody Barton, the other starting inside linebacker in the Seahawks' new 4-3 scheme last season, has an expired rookie contract. He appears headed into free agency in two weeks.
"Well, it does bring a sense of urgency, and we have to address it," Carroll said. "There's a number of guys in free agency, if we need to go that way.