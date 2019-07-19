There were bloops, as in a two-run double by Leury Garcia to shallow right field in the second inning.
There was a blast, as in Yolmer Sanchez's solo home run to left in the fourth.
And there was finally another White Sox win.
The Sox snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 9-2 victory Friday against the Rays in front of 16,971 at Tropicana Field. It was their first win since returning from the All-Star break.
His second-inning bloop that dropped in front of Austin Meadows gave the Sox a 3-1 lead.
Yoan Moncada followed with another bloop double, scoring Garcia.
Two innings later, Sanchez made it 5-2 with his second homer of the season.
Garcia doubled later in the inning and scored on a single by Moncada.
Moncada and Sanchez had three hits and two RBIs apiece.
The Sox finished with nine extra-base hits: seven doubles, a triple by Adam Engel and Sanchez's homer.
Reynaldo Lopez (5-8) benefited from the offense and won for the first time since June 9.
Lopez ended the first half with the highest ERA in the majors among qualifying pitchers. He vowed to be better after the All-Star break, and so far, he has been.
He allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings Friday, struck out eight and walked one.
After all that went wrong for seven games for the Sox, just about everything went right.
