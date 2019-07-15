Fans of Elon Musk's pioneering private space company SpaceX may finally get to see the liftoff they've been eagerly awaiting _ or at least a preview of it _ Tuesday in Boca Chica, Texas, according to tweets from Musk.
Musk tweeted late last week that SpaceX was aiming for a "hover test" Tuesday now that the Raptor engine has been mounted on his Starhopper prototype. The starship is expected to hover about 65 feet off the ground and make sideways movements, according to Musk, adding that he plans to do more ambitious testing up to 12 miles off the ground "in a few months."
Tuesday also happens to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch in 1969.
Fans in South Texas posted a video last week of SpaceX's Raptor engine being mounted on the Starhopper.
Previous testing of the Starhopper has produced only small "hops" as the company prepares for eventual suborbital testing, according to comments by Musk earlier in the year.
The testing Musk says will be performed Tuesday is expected to be live streamed after a fan asked Musk and he responded with "sure" on Twitter. SpaceX regularly hosts live streams of launches and tests on its YouTube page.
Last week Musk also announced SpaceX would likely provide a public update on the progress it's made with the Starhopper in "late July."
The Starhopper has been under development at the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica since the company moved its rocket building efforts for the interplanetary ships from Los Angeles to South Texas in January citing a desire to streamline operations.
The intention of the Starhopper is to develop a spacecraft capable of inexpensive, interplanetary travel to Mars by 2024.
