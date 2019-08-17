Aug. 17-- Aug. 17--"The countdown to a recession has just started."
Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, on economic signals that sparked an 800-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial index Wednesday.
"We could end up talking ourselves into a recession."
Wells Fargo global economist Jay Bryson, concerned that market jitters will prompt consumers to pull back and slow the economy.
"We look at this as the family farm."
Karin Poage, co-owner of a Bothell produce stand threatened by a Sound Transit project.
"She had some amazing hurdles and she's gotten over all of them."
Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich on Shari Redstone, who finally engineered the merger of CBS and Viacom into one media giant she controls.
"They were very exotic because the sole was completely different. It was made on a waffle iron."
Runner from the 1972 Olympic Trials who sold a pair of prototype Nike track shoes handmade by company co-founder Bill Ackerman.