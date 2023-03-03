WENATCHEE — Friday night, Washington’s Special Olympic athletes converged at the Town Toyota Center to celebrate the 2023 State Winter Games, after a three-year hiatus, with an opening ceremony.

Eric Granstrom, from the NCW Life Channel, for the 14th year running, emceed the event, announcing each team as they entered the arena through tall, upright banners and a tunnel of enthusiastic locals.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

