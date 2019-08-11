Aug. 11-- Aug. 11--ALGER -- Greg Hamilton, Howard Vos and Kevin Smith each claimed the checkered flag in their final races of the night on Saturday at Skagit Speedway.
Hamilton won the 360-classification race in regular-season action, while Vos won the outlaw tuner race and Kevin Smith was the winner in the modified class.
Hamilton led at the end of 25 laps to race his way into victory lane. Cam Smith, Eric Fisher, Brock Lemley and Michael Millard rounded out the top five in the sprint-car class.
Smith won the 26-lap modified race over a field that included the rest of the top five: Lawrence O'Connor, Rick Smith, Ben Gunderson and Richard Drake.
Vos won the tuner race. Second-place points went to Kyle Hanson, followed by Clint Meins, Vance Hibbard and Jon Edwards.
The speedway is set to host Monster Slam, a visit by monster trucks, next Saturday and Sunday.
