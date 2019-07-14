LOS ANGELES _ Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" continued to dominate the box office in its second weekend of release, adding $45.3 million (a hair above analyst predictions of $35 million to $45 million and a small 51% drop over last week) for a cumulative $274.5 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
Internationally, the film has earned $572.5 million for a global cumulative of $847 million.
"Far From Home" is the 23rd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the film and fellow MCU properties "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame" helped to boost this year's overall box office, it remains down 8.7% compared with this time last year.
In limited release, A24's "The Farewell" beat "Avengers: Endgame" for the year's best per-screen average. The Awkwafina-led comedy drama opened in four locations to $351,330 for a huge per-screen average of $87,833, compared with the Marvel movie's $76,601 opening average in April. "The Farewell" currently stands at 100% "fresh" on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
In second place, Disney's "Toy Story 4" added $20.7 million in its fourth weekend (at the low end of analyst projections of $20 million to $25 million) for a cumulative $346.4 million. Globally, the film currently stands at $771.1 million.
Paramount's horror film "Crawl" debuted in third place with $12 million, outperforming analyst projections of $10 million.
The $13 million film follows a father and daughter who are forced to ward off a relentless alligator attack after a Category 5 hurricane hits their Florida town. It was well-received by audiences and critics with a B CinemaScore and an 88% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Fox's buddy comedy "Stuber" opened at No. 4 with $8 million, within range of analyst projections of $7 million to $10 million.
Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in March, "Stuber" is the studio's first R-rated title since 2013's "The Fifth Estate."
The film stars Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista as an Uber driver and Los Angeles police officer, respectively, who become entangled in a police sting. It earned a B CinemaScore and a 47% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Rounding out the top five, Universal's "Yesterday" added $6.7 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $48.3 million.
At No. 6, Disney's "Aladdin" added $5.9 million in its eighth weekend for a cumulative $331.5 million.
In seventh place, Warner Bros.' "Annabelle Comes Home" earned $5.6 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $60.8 million.
At No. 8, A24's "Midsommar" added $3.5 million in its second weekend (a small 46% drop) for a cumulative $18.4 million.
In ninth place, Universal's "The Secret Life of Pets 2" added $3.1 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $147.1 million.
Rounding out the top 10, Sony's "Men in Black: International" added $2.2 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $76.5 million.
In other limited releases, Bleecker Street opened the Jesse Eisenberg-fronted comedy "The Art of Self-Defense" in seven locations to $121,080 for a per-screen average of $17,297.
IFC Films' comedy "Sword of Trust," starring Marc Maron, opened with $22,512 across two locations for a per-screen average of $11,256.
Entertainment Studios' documentary "Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable" opened with $250,000 across 205 locations for a per-screen average of $1,220.
Ahead of its North American debut next weekend, "The Lion King" opened with $54.7 million in China, surpassing the openings of Disney's previous live-action reimaginings "The Jungle Book," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Aladdin."
