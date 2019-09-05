Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--Traffic is backed up this morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Vancouver due to spilled debris on the onramp to the Fremont Bridge in Portland.
The line of cars is stretching north of Highway 500 to Hazel Dell, traffic maps show.
Pieces of cardboard were reportedly strewn on the ramp around 6 a.m. The mess was quickly cleaned up but the delay resulted in a traffic jam that hasn't let up for nearly two hours.
The commute is fairing no better on southbound Interstate 205 in Vancouver. Maps show slow traffic from state Highway 14 to the Salmon Creek area.
There are no reports of crashes on either freeway.