Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--Every year since 1886, save for 1889, when the Great Fire forced its cancellation, the Spokane County Interstate Fair has been an end-of-summer staple for those both young and young at heart.
This year, the fair, which opens Friday and continues through Sept. 15, carries on the tradition of bringing entertainment and rides to town while also highlighting accomplished local animal exhibitors, farmers, florists and artists.
This year's theme is "Pirates of the Carrots and Beans," so attendees can expect a wild ride that celebrates the garden staples.
Here's a look at what else attendees can take in during the Spokane County Interstate Fair:
On Friday, the fair will kick off with the PRCA Rodeo at 7 p.m. Friday's performance is the Tough Enough to Wear Pink fundraising event during which one dollar from each rodeo ticket sold will be donated to breast cancer awareness. Tickets are $7-$10.
The rodeo fun continues Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7-$10/reserved seating. Taylor Hill, the 2019 Miss Spokane Interstate Rodeo Queen, will make appearances both days at the rodeo.
On Monday, the Grandstand will host Restless Heart and Shenandoah at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$35 for Golden Circle seating.
Country act Restless Heart released "Still Restless" in 2004 and "A Restless Heart Christmas" in 2013, the same year the band celebrated its 30th anniversary. Muscle Shoals, Alabama-bred country band Shenandoah released "Reloaded" in 2018.
On Tuesday, country singer Trace Adkins will headline the Grandstand at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $35-$75.
Adkins, known for tunes like "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing," "Ladies Love Country Boys" and "You're Gonna Miss This," released "Something's Going On" in 2017.
On Wednesday, Foreigner will take over the Grandstand at 7 p.m., likely with a set including "Juke Box Hero," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Urgent" and "Hot Blooded." Tickets are $35-$75.
On Thursday, rock quintet Pop Evil, which released its self-titled album in 2018, will perform at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-$55.
On Sept. 13, there is a truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7-$10.
On Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., and Sept. 15, at 4 p.m., a demolition derby will take over the Grandstand. Tickets are $7-$10.
Tickets for Grandstand events are available through TicketsWest. Tickets are required for ages 3 and older. A ticket to the fair is required to attend Grandstand events.
During the day, there is plenty to take in on the North Stage. All North Stage performances are free with the price of admission.
On Friday, the fair will celebrate National Read a Book Day at 11 a.m. There will be a discussion with the Spokesman-Review's John Stucke at noon and legislator discussions at 1 p.m. Attendees can check out Spokesman-Review Photo Stories at 2 p.m. followed by a tribute to Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney and Eric Church at 4:30 p.m.
There will be another performance of the tribute to Underwood, Chesney and Church at 7 p.m., sandwiched between performances from hypnotist Mark Yuzuik at 5:30 and 9 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a Best of the Fair food contest at noon and a performance from Tamarack Ridge Band at 2 p.m.
The rest of the day features performance of the tribute to Underwood, Chesney and Church at 4:30, 7 and 8 p.m. and performances from Yuzuik at 5:30 and 9 p.m.
On Sunday, Yuzuik will perform at 6:15 and 8:45 p.m. A to-be-announced act will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
On Monday, the Hillyard Belles will take the stage at noon, followed by the Spokesman-Review's daily news meeting at 2 p.m. Spokesman staff will discuss illustrations and designs (3 p.m.) and how the front page comes together (4 p.m.).
There will be VIP onstage interviews at 5 p.m., followed by performances by Yuzuik (6:15 and 8:45 p.m.) and Dashel Milligan (7:30 p.m.).
On Tuesday, there will be cooking demonstrations (2 p.m.), an eating contest (3 p.m.), a presentation on newspapers in the movies (4 p.m.), VIP onstage interviews (5 p.m.) and performances from Yuzuik (6:15 and 8:45 p.m.) and Hannah Lally (7:30 p.m.).
On Wednesday, there will be a talk about the Cougs and Zags (2 p.m.), a presentation on Fairchild history (3 p.m.), a performance from the East Valley High School choir (4 p.m.), VIP onstage interviews (5 p.m.), performances from Yuzuik (6:15 and 8:45 p.m.) and a to-be-announced act at 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Cameron Anderson will take the stage at 5 and 7:30 p.m., followed by Yuzuik at 6:15 and 8:45 p.m.
On Sept. 13, tribute band Journey Unauthorized will perform on the North Stage (4:30, 7 and 8 p.m.) followed by Yuzuik (5:30 and 9 p.m.).
On Sept. 14, youth rock bands will perform at 11 a.m., followed by Jacob VanKnowe (2 p.m.), Journey Unauthorized (4:30, 7 and 8 p.m.) and Yuzuik (5:30 and 9 p.m.)
To close the fair, on Sept. 15, Pages of Harmony will take the stage at 11 a.m. followed by the Heather King Band (11:30 p.m.). Andriano and Choir will perform at 3 and 5:30 p.m. followed by Yuzuik (4:15 and 6:45 p.m.).
New to the fair this year, the BECU Bites and Beats stage features performances from Valerie Joanne and the Ridler Piano Bar Dueling Pianos.
Joanne will perform at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Thursday and Sept. 13-15.
The Ridler Dueling Pianos will perform at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.
But wait, there's more!
The following events are free with the price of admission.
The Pirate's High Dive Show will be performed every day of the fair on the North Lawn at 2, 5 and 8:30 p.m.
The North Lawn will also host pig races every day of the fair. Pigs race for Oreos and Twinkies. Show times will be determined each day.
Children can try their hand at pulling kid-sized tractors during the Kids Pedal Tractor Races, which will be held every day of the fair on the North Lawn. Show times will be determined each day.
Children ages 4-7 and weighing under 60 pounds can also attempt mutton bustin'. The Wool Riders Only Arena is located north of the Grandstand. Show times will be determined each day.
Finally, the Family Fun Stage will host a variety of activities each day of the fair including the Jest in Time Circus (noon, 3, 6 p.m.) and Street Beat (1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.).
Evergreen Gymnastics will perform on Saturday, Wednesday and Sept. 14 at 12:45 and 2:15 p.m., while the Dance Center of Spokane will take the stage Sunday at 2:15 p.m.
Dynamic Athletics will perform Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., and Donna's School of Dance will take the stage Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
There will also be animal exhibits and still exhibits featuring things like antique machinery, flowers, photography and sewing.
The Main Lawn Carnival opens at 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Kiddyland opens at noon each day.