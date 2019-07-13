July 13-- Jul. 13--PASCO -- Four Tri-City pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the host Dust Devils defeated the North Division-leading Spokane Indians 7-0 Friday night in Northwest League play at Gesa Stadium.
Cullen Dana allowed two hits over the first four innings, with no walks and four strikeouts. Fellow left-hander Dana Blanchard (1-2) followed with three innings of one-hit ball, also with no walks and four strikeouts. Right-handers Deacon Medders and Deivy Mendez each pitched one inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Tri-City's Matthew Acosta went 2 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in. Teammates Jonny Homza had two doubles and two RBIs and Reinaldo Ilarraza added a double and two RBIs.
The Indians' Blaine Crim had a two-out double in the first inning but was stranded there when Cristian Inoa grounded out. Obie Ricumstrict doubled with one out in the ninth before Maxwell Morales grounded out and Starling Joseph struck out to end the game. Morales, Kellen Strahm and Scott Kapers had the Indians' other hits.
Indians starter Theo McDowell (1-2) struggled with his command. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings, with three walks and five strikeouts.
Right-hander Jeifry Nunez fared no better, allowing four runs on two hits in two innings, with two walks and two strikeouts.
Juan Castillo finished up with 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks with no strikeouts.
The Dust Devils scored twice in the second inning, once in the third and pulled away with a four-run seventh.
Hellinger promoted
Indians pitcher Sam Hellinger, a former Gonzaga University standout, was promoted to Low-A Hickory on Friday. Hellinger was 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and one save in six appearances for the Indians. In 12 innings, Hellinger allowed four runs on seven hits, with five walks and 18 strikeouts.