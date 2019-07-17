July 17-- Jul. 17--The Spokane Indians host the Everett AquaSox in the finale of a three-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
The Indians (17-14, first in North) will send RHP Zak Kent (0-0, 10.38) against RHP Tim Elliott (0-2, 4.26) for the AquaSox (16-15, second in North).
Kent, a righty out of VMI (ninth round, 2019) is making his second start for the Indians. His last outing was his best -- he gave up a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings, the longest of his three appearances this season.
Elliott was the Seattle Mariners' fourth round pick in the 2019 draft out of Georgia.
Lineup: 1) Strahm-CF; 2) Garcia-C; 3) Asuncion-RF; 4) Crim-1B; 5) Gardner-DH; 6) McReynolds-3B; 7) Ricumstrict-LF; 8) Hoover-2B; 9) Inoa-SS.
Weather: First pitch -- mostly cloudy, 73. Final out -- clear, 64.
Player to watch: David Garcia. The catcher is on a six-game hitting streak and has scored as least one run in each of those games. Over the stretch he's bumped his average from .211 to .258. Garcia leads the club with three home runs.
Last night: Jonah McReynolds hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to break a tie game and the Indians edged the AquaSox 5-4 at Avista Stadium.
The Indians (17-14) moved one game ahead of the AquaSox (16-15) in the battle for the first-half title.
Daniel Robert (1-0) got the win with two shutout innings in relief. Starter Josh Javier struck out seven and allowed a run on a hit and three walks over five innings. Kellen Strahm went 2 for 5 and hit his second homer of the season while Cristian Inoa and Blaine Crim added two hits apiece.
Ex-Indians news: 3B Sherten Apostel went 2-3 with two home runs (15) for Low-A Hickory, then was promoted to High-A Down east following the game to make way for Rangers' first-round pick Josh Jung, who was assigned to Hickory earlier in the day.