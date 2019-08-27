Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--The Spokane Indians (19-12) host the Hillsboro Hops (19-12) in the finale of a four-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The two teams sit atop the North and South Divisions with eight games to play in the second half.
The Indians send righty Theo McDowell (1-4, 6.15) against LHP Tyler Holton (3-2, 2.00) for the Hops.
It continues to be an up-and-down season for McDowell. In his last start the righty allowed two earned runs in 2.2 innings. He threw well against Hillsboro on July 4allowing one earned run over 4.1 IP for his lone win of the season.
Holton, the former Florida State star, has been outstanding in his last three starts. During the stretch he's 3-0 with totals of 16 innings, no earned runs, six hits allowed and 28 strikeouts.
Lineup: 1) Barreto-SS; 2) Strahm-CF; 3) Crim-DH; 4) Garcia-C; 5) Irizarry-LF; 6) McReynolds-1B; 7) Ovalles-RF; 8) Inoa-3B; 9) Hoover-2B.
Weather: First pitch -- Sunny, 80. Final out -- Clear, 64.
Player to watch: Blaine Crim. He reinforced his NWL MVP pursuit with a grand slam on Sunday. The Alamama native leads the league in average (.351) and RBIs (44) and is second in active players with eight homers.
Last game: Crim smacked a grand slam in the eighth inning to open a big lead and the Indians beat the Hops 7-4 in the third of a four-game series between division leaders at Avista Stadium.
The Indians (19-12) stayed two games ahead of Tri-City in the North Division second-half standings, while Hillsboro (19-12) is three games ahead of Salem-Keizer in the South.
Crim finished 1 for 5 and is hitting .352. He raised his RBI total to 44.
.Indians starter Justin Slaten cruised through his two scoreless innings of work. He didn't allow a hit or walk and struck out one. IIt was Slaten's second straight scoreless appearance and fourth this season.
Luis Rosario (4-1) earned the win with five innings of relief. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts.